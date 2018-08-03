So That’s What You On? You’re Still Hating On LeBron?

How could you still be hating on LeBron? The man just opened a school that has free tuition, free food, a free bike AND helmet,”you never see black kids in helmets.” James is doing so much good in the community and for himself, “the man grew his hairline back!” At this point if you’re hating on LeBron, “you’re hating on yourself.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: