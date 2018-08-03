So That’s What You On? You’re Still Hating On LeBron?

| 08.03.18
How could you still be hating on LeBron? The man just opened a school that has free tuition, free food, a free bike AND helmet,”you never see black kids in helmets.” James is doing so much good in the community and for himself, “the man grew his hairline back!” At this point if you’re hating on LeBron, “you’re hating on yourself.”

