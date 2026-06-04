Gone Too Soon: 30 Celebrities Lost to Drug Related Deaths

Source: Jorge Elizaquibel / Getty The worlds of music, film, television, sports, and art have lost countless talents to drug related deaths over the years. Some battled addiction publicly. RELATED: Locked Up – 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison RELATED: Rest in Power – Black Celebs We Lost in 2026 Others were victims of accidental overdoses involving prescription medications or substances laced with fentanyl. In many cases, these stars were still creating, performing, and planning for the future when their lives were suddenly cut short. From legendary entertainers to rising stars, their stories serve as both a celebration of their impact and a reminder of the dangers that substance abuse continues to present.

Source: Splash News / Splash News Heath Ledger Age: 28

Died: January 22, 2008

Official Cause: Accidental intoxication from prescription medications. The Oscar winning actor was preparing for future projects while battling severe insomnia. His performance as the Joker would later become one of the most acclaimed roles in film history.

Source: Getty / Radio One Matthew Perry Age: 54

Died: October 28, 2023

Official Cause: Acute effects of ketamine. The Friends star spent years advocating for addiction recovery and helping others facing similar struggles.

Source: Bob Berg / Getty Ol’ Dirty Bastard Age: 35

Died: November 13, 2004

Official Cause: Cocaine and tramadol intoxication. The Wu Tang Clan founding member was one of hip hop’s most unforgettable personalities and died while recording new music.

Source: TPLP / Getty River Phoenix Age: 23

Died: October 31, 1993

Official Cause: Acute multiple drug intoxication. One of Hollywood’s brightest young stars collapsed outside the Viper Room nightclub in Los Angeles.

Source: David Nivière / Getty Prince Age: 57

Died: April 21, 2016

Official Cause: Accidental fentanyl overdose. A musical genius whose influence stretched across pop, rock, funk, and R&B, Prince remained active in music until his final days.

Source: Victoria Said It/C McGraw / Victoria Said It/Carissa McGraw DMX Age: 50

Died: April 9, 2021

Official Cause: Cocaine induced heart attack resulting in cardiopulmonary arrest. The Yonkers rapper became one of the biggest stars of the late 1990s with his gritty voice and emotionally charged lyrics.

Source: L. Busacca / Getty Whitney Houston Age: 48

Died: February 11, 2012

Official Cause: Accidental drowning with cocaine use and heart disease contributing. Widely regarded as one of the greatest singers ever, Houston’s death shocked the world during Grammy weekend.

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Bobby Brown Jr. Age: 28

Died: November 18, 2020

Official Cause: Combined effects of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl. His death added another heartbreaking chapter to one of music’s most tragic family stories.

Bobbi Kristina Brown Age: 22

Died: July 26, 2015

Official Cause: Lobar pneumonia caused by prolonged immersion in water, with drug intoxication involving marijuana, alcohol, morphine, cocaine, and prescription medications listed as contributing factors. The daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, her death came just three years after her mother’s passing, adding another heartbreaking chapter to a family story marked by both extraordinary fame and profound loss.

Source: John Atashian / Getty Mac Miller Age: 26

Died: September 7, 2018

Official Cause: Accidental mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. The Pittsburgh rapper was entering a new creative peak following the release of his critically acclaimed album Swimming.

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty Coolio Age: 59

Died: September 28, 2022

Official Cause: Effects of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. Best known for the Grammy winning hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Coolio remained active in music and television until his death.

Source: Catherine McGann / Getty Shock G Age: 57

Died: April 22, 2021

Official Cause: Accidental overdose involving fentanyl, methamphetamine, and alcohol. The Digital Underground founder helped launch the career of Tupac Shakur and left a permanent mark on hip hop.

Source: Radio One / J Bachelor Pimp C Age: 33

Died: December 4, 2007

Official Cause: Combined effects of promethazine and codeine complicated by sleep apnea. The UGK co-founder helped define Southern rap and remains one of the most influential voices in Houston and Texas hip hop history.

Source: Michael / General Michael Jackson Age: 50

Died: June 25, 2009

Official Cause: Acute propofol intoxication and benzodiazepine effects. The King of Pop was rehearsing for his highly anticipated This Is It comeback concerts.

Source: Courtesy of HBO / HBO Michael K. Williams Age: 54

Died: September 6, 2021

Official Cause: Acute intoxication from fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and parafluorofentanyl. The Emmy nominated actor became legendary for his portrayal of Omar Little on The Wire.

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty Angus Cloud Age: 25

Died: July 31, 2023

Official Cause: Acute intoxication from multiple substances. The Euphoria breakout star died shortly after the loss of his father.

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Tom Petty Age: 66

Died: October 2, 2017

Official Cause: Accidental mixed drug toxicity. The rock icon had just completed a nationwide tour despite suffering from significant physical pain.

Source: Mirrorpix / Getty Judy Garland Age: 47

Died: June 22, 1969

Official Cause: Accidental barbiturate overdose. The Wizard of Oz star battled addiction for decades after being introduced to prescription drugs as a child performer.

Source: Ed Perlstein / Getty John Belushi Age: 33

Died: March 5, 1982

Official Cause: Cocaine and heroin intoxication. The comedy icon and original Saturday Night Live cast member died at the height of his fame.

Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty Chris Farley Age: 33

Died: December 18, 1997

Official Cause: Cocaine and morphine overdose. One of the most beloved comedians of his generation, Farley’s death stunned Hollywood.

Source: Instagram / Instagram DJ Screw Age: 29

Died: November 16, 2000

Official Cause: Accidental codeine intoxication. The Houston legend created the chopped and screwed sound that changed Southern hip hop forever and continues to influence artists around the world. Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital Juice WRLD Age: 21

Died: December 8, 2019

Official Cause: Oxycodone and codeine toxicity. The chart topping rapper became the voice of a generation through emotionally vulnerable music and massive streaming success.

Source: Al Pereira / Getty Gerald Levert Age: 40

Died: November 10, 2006

Official Cause: Accidental overdose of prescription medications. The son of O’Jays legend Eddie Levert was one of R&B’s most powerful and respected vocalists.

Source: Al Pereira / Getty Gangsta Boo Age: 43

Died: January 1, 2023

Official Cause: Accidental overdose involving fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. A pioneer for women in Southern rap, Gangsta Boo helped make Three 6 Mafia one of hip hop’s most influential groups.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Fredo Santana Age: 27

Died: January 19, 2018

Official Cause: Seizure caused by the combined toxic effects of fentanyl and Xanax. The Chicago rapper played a major role in the rise of drill music and helped bring the genre into the mainstream.

Source: Instagram / Instagram Post Big Scarr Age: 22

Died: December 22, 2022

Official Cause: Accidental prescription drug overdose. The Memphis rapper was one of the fastest rising artists on Gucci Mane’s 1017 label.

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty Phyllis Hyman Age: 45

Died: June 30, 1995

Official Cause: Suicide by overdose. The acclaimed soul singer possessed one of the most distinctive voices in R&B and jazz music.

Len Bias Age: 22

Died: June 19, 1986

Official Cause: Cardiac arrhythmia caused by cocaine intoxication. Just two days after being drafted by the Boston Celtics, Bias became one of sports’ most heartbreaking what if stories.

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty Tyler Skaggs Age: 27

Died: July 1, 2019

Official Cause: Choking on vomit while under the influence of fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol. The Angels pitcher was found dead during a road trip through Texas.