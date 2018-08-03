CLOSE
Lance Gross Is Getting Backlash Over This Post About His Son’s Skin Complexion

(Photo credit: Lance Gross Instagram)

Children are always a blessing!

A sweet photo of his newborn son turned into an intense online controversy for Hollywood heart throb Lance Gross.

Gross and his stylist wife Rebecca welcomed their son Lennon Lorin Gross just a month ago and both have been proudly sharing sweet photos ever since.

In the last photo shared of their sweet baby, Lance expressed that he is excited to see that baby Lennon is turning out to have a similar complexion close to his own. The proud papa posted a super adorable picture of his son and captioned it, “LL Kool G my little man’s color is comin’ in nicely! I’m hyped!”

 

 

Lennon is a beautiful chocolate brown baby and big sister Berkeley is more of a caramel color, right in the middle of both mom and dad.

Some took offense to this and accused him of being a colorist.

 

With tons of conversation about colorism and self-hate popping up under his post, Lance shared a lengthy message in response to the haters:

In spite of this clarification, the debate continued across social media.
So, did Lance put out a really loaded thought or are people overreacting?

Lance Gross: 20 Photos Of One Of Hollywood's Most Handsome Men

20 photos Launch gallery

Lance Gross: 20 Photos Of One Of Hollywood's Most Handsome Men

Lance Gross: 20 Photos Of One Of Hollywood's Most Handsome Men

black dads , Colorism , Lance Gross , Lance Gross Son , Social Media

