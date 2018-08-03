Huggy Lowdown: The Bama Of The Week Is…

This week’s nominee’s are, Donald Trump, “because he’s Donald Trump.” Dak Prescott because, “Dak lives Matter.” And Obama haters who are mad that Barack and Michelle are living their best lives. But, “Sarah lying a** Huckabee Sanders” is the Bama of the week! Just stop lying!

