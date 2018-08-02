Sanaa Lathan Is On A Journey In ‘Nappily Ever After’ Trailer [WATCH]

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy “Nappily Ever After,” based on the best-selling novel by Trisha R. Thomas.

The film is about a high-powered woman named Violet Jones who feels she has the perfect life with a perfect boyfriend and a meticulous routine for keeping her hair perfect. However, when her boyfriend doesn’t prove to be the man she hoped, she finds a radical new lifestyle that helps her grow and realize she wasn’t living the life she actually wanted before.

“Nappily Ever After” stars Sanaa Lathan as Violet, as well as Ernie Hudson, Lyriq Bent, Lynn Whitfield, Ricky Whittle and Camille Guaty. The script was written by Adam Brooks and Gina Prince-Bythewood. It is directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour.

The film is set to premiere globally on Netflix on September 21.

