Financial Fruit: Apple Becomes 1st Trillion-Dollar Company

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple has become the world’s first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion.
The milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago.
The peak reached Thursday seemed unimaginable in 1997 when Apple teetered on the edge of bankruptcy, with its stock trading for less than $1.
To survive, Apple brought back its once-exiled co-founder, Steve Jobs, as interim CEO and turned to its arch rival Microsoft for a $150 million cash infusion to help pay its bills.
Jobs eventually introduced such popular products as the iPod and iPhone that have driven Apple’s rise.
Apple shares rose 2.7 percent to an all-time high of $207.05 around midday. They’re up 22 percent so far this year.
Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know
Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know
1. Hadiyah MujhidSource:Twitter 1 of 12
2. Linda AsongSource:Twitter 2 of 12
3. Sheena AllenSource:Twitter 3 of 12
4. Ashley Nelson HornsteinSource:Twitter 4 of 12
5. Rachel WalkerSource:Twitter 5 of 12
6. Tiffani BellSource:Twitter 6 of 12
7. Anne AmuzuSource:Twitter 7 of 12
8. Kamala HarrisSource:Twitter 8 of 12
9. Valeisha JonesSource:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Maci Peterson - Co Founder of 'On Second Thought'Source:Instagram 10 of 12
11. Kaya Thomas11 of 12
12. Candy V. Mitchell, co-creator of MyvannaSource:Twitter 12 of 12
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Quincy Jones Documentary To Premiere On Netflix Next Month
- Indiana Teen Hospitalized With Second Degree Burns After ‘Hot Water Challenge’
- Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson Is Getting Little To No Media Attention
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM