Black Student Has Police Called On Her While Eating Lunch

Another day brings another #LivingWhileBlack incident. An African-American student was confronted by a police officer after she only sat down to eat lunch during a work break at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon.

The racial profiling incident was sparked by a white college employee who reported the rising sophomore, who wasn’t identified by name, for having looked “out of place,” The Boston Globe reported. The employee’s description of the student — similar to that used to refer to people of color who are wrongfully deemed “suspicious” for being in majority-White spaces and neighborhoods — was completely wrong.

A campus police officer was called to a campus common room and quickly discovered there was “nothing suspicious about the student’s presence” at Smith, which is a private women’s college. The incident is another example of police being summoned to a scene to only investigate a Black person for living their daily life. Wow.

Smith College employee calls cops on black student who looked ‘out of place’ eating lunch in cafeteria https://t.co/IEtL9bEl5b — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 2, 2018

The student, who said the employee thought she was a “suspicious Black male,” revealed her feelings about the horrible incident on Facebook. She couldn’t believe that she was targeted while working as a residential advisor and teaching assistant.

“I am blown away at the fact that I cannot even sit down and eat lunch peacefully,” she wrote in one post. “I did nothing wrong, I wasn’t making any noise or bothering anyone. All I did was be black. It’s outrageous that some people question my being at Smith College, and my existence overall as a woman of color.”

An investigation has been launched into the incident, and the caller’s identity has not been released by the college.

