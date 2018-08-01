Will Faith And Stevie J. Marry Again On A Yacht?

According to TMZ, sources have informed them that Faith and Stevie are serious looking at securing The Vessel, a 222-foot yacht that’s really more like a cruise ship to repeat their vows in front of friends and family. The report says the couple recently toured the $40 million craft, and loved the fact it’s got tons of space for up to 600 guests.

We’re told Faith asked about the ability to film on the yacht, which has us thinking VH1 cameras will capture the elaborate ceremony for Stevie’s reality show, Leave It to Stevie.

The ceremony could smooth things over with friends and family who, as we first reported, were pissed the couple didn’t give ’em a heads-up about the surprise marriage.

If you’re wondering, supposedly Faith and Stevie didn’t even discuss a budget when they toured The Vessel.

We assume that they have the budget (or somebody’s paying for it). Otherwise, what would be the point of taking the tour and then publicizing it?

