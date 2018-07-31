Towanda Braxton Claims Tamar Was Racially Profiled On Delta Flight

Tamar Braxton claims she was left more than just a little disappointed by her recent experience with Delta Airlines.

The R&B singer and her sister Towanda Braxton were reportedly on their way back to Atlanta after performing at the Cincinnati Music Festival, when she was “ridiculed” by the pilot for “flying while black.”

In a video that has now gone viral, a white Delta pilot can be seen addressing Braxton stating:

“The flight attendants work for me. They give orders that come from me and so if you get an instruction from a flight attendant, I need to know that you are willing and able to do what you’re told to do by a flight attendant. Don’t ask me any questions, answer yes or no.”

You can view the incident below:

The pilot isn’t disrespectful but does appear highly irritated with Braxton. Tamar is known for being a bit sassy and rude, so you can’t help but wonder if she was doing the absolute most before the pilot addressed her.

But Towanda also shared the video on social media and stated that the flight attendant and pilot wrongfully accused Tamar of being drunk because she had a blanket over her head while trying to sleep. They were allegedly both written up and a police report was filed.

The video has since caught the attention of Delta, who promised to investigate the matter.

Was Tamar profiled or did she fail to follow a flight attendant’s directions?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.