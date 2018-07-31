Floyd Mayweather Sr. Gets Married In Secret Vegas Ceremony

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has a new stepmom.

TMZ Sports is reporting that his pops, 65-year-old Floyd Mayweather Sr., quietly jumped the broom with Lois Ann Roberts during a secret ceremony back in February.

Sources say the couple exchanged vows in a “very quick and quiet ceremony” at the Stained Glass Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on February 4.

The venue offers special Elvis-themed weddings, but Mayweather Sr. reportedly chose the more traditional package, according to TMZ.

The site also reports that Floyd Jr. was not at the wedding, but is fond of his father’s new wife and has known her for decades.

According to TMZ, the younger boxing superstar has considered her family even before the nuptials.

The news of the senior Mayweather being secretly married to an “age-appropriate” partner comes on the heels of a recent report of him being the subject of a paternity suit by a much younger woman.

According to DNA results, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has a brand new baby sister. The DNA test shows Mayweather Sr., is the daddy to a 1-year-old girl!

The paternity dispute is with a woman named Purisa Farris, who filed for child support earlier this year, according to a TMZ Sports report.

The report says Mayweather Sr. took a DNA test back in April which showed the probability of paternity is 99.99%.

In other words (Maury Povich voice) …. YOU ARE THE FATHER!!!

Well, apparently Lois Ann Roberts doesn’t have a problem with it, so we’ll just leave it there.

