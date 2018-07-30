Tinder Killer Arrested In Multiple Murders, More Victims Possible

A young Black man is allegedly a serial killer and rapist, police say. And he found his victims on popular dating apps, including Tinder, one that is particularly popular with young people. Drayton has reportedly admitted to his crimes, saying that his “body, not his brain,” was actually responsible.“

“The common denominator in these two cases, one being a murder and one being a rape, is dating websites,” NYPD’s Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told reporters last week. “So this individual is known to us, and it is believed by us that this individual uses dating websites to meet women and victimize women.”

People.com reports:

Danueal Drayton, 27, was arrested in North Hollywood, California, last week in connection to the July 17 strangulation of 29-year-old N.Y.C. nurse Samantha Stewart.

Drayton was arrested at a hotel where police allege he had beaten and raped another woman whom he was holding captive in his room at the time he was taken into custody.

Since his capture Drayton has allegedly confessed to Stewart’s death as well as six other killings, including two unsolved homicides in Connecticut, where he has lived, according to N.Y.C. authorities.

Stewart was found unconscious by a relative at her family’s home in Springfield Gardens, Queens. She was naked and wrapped in a blanket at the end of her bed with her teeth knocked out.

The nurse was pronounced dead soon after first responders arrived to treat her.

N.Y.C. Police Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told reporters last week, of Drayton: “I believe that there will be more victims.”

Tinder has responded to Drayton’s arrest via a statement to Rolling Stone:

“These heinous acts of violence are heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the victims’ families and loved ones and we will continue to offer any assistance we can to law enforcement with its ongoing investigation.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: