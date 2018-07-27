Raheen Devaughn Talks ‘Decade Of A Love King’

Originals
| 07.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Raheem DeVaughn, the “love king of r&b,” will be performing in the Family Expo at the 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

DeVaughn began calling himself the “love king of r&b” before the fans caught on to the title because of the love that he has for his community.

His Love Life Foundation places emphasis on HIV/AIDS, domestic violence, mental illness, autism, cancer, education, music and the arts. He says it’s in “the crawl stage,” but it’s doing great and “following the footsteps of the Tom Joyner Foundation.”

The singer’s sixth album, Decade Of A Love King comes out October 19.

Check out his foundation’s official video:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Love King , Raheem DaVaughn , Tom Joyner Family Reunion

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

9 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Raheen Devaughn Talks ‘Decade Of A Love King’

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close