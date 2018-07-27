DL’s GED Section: The Greatest Athlete That Has Ever Lived

Serena Williams is drug tested more than any other tennis player. But, no tennis player has achieved the things that she has. She confuses people, shes so dominant in a sport that is traditionally white, they test her to try and explain why she’s so much better than everyone else. DL reminds Williams that, as annoying as it is, remember that as long as you;re being tested you’re winning because no one ever tests the loser.

