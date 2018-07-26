Cynthia Bailey And Her Sister Will Work Out Their Issues On “Iyanla, Fix My Life’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is set to appear with her sister Malorie Bailey on an upcoming episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life.

The OWN television show will return for the mid-season in August and Mal is going to be the center of one of the episodes.

“I need closure,” Mal says in the TV spot (see above).

It’s not clear what issues the sisters will be working through with the inspirational speaker, but the Bailey sisters have put some of their issues on display on RHOA.

Back when Cynthia was still married to Peter Thomas, she took issue with Mal for butting into her marriage.

“I love my sister very much, but her interference with my marriage is a problem,” Cynt wrote on her Bravo blog in 2011. “I appreciate her concern, but at 44, I think I got this. I have no desire to make choices for Mal regarding her marriage, and I deserve the same respect. I confide in my sister because we are sisters. Not to be judged or criticized. I would never cross the line between her union with her husband unless she asked me to.”

“I have had relationships my whole life, and I live my life the way I want to,” she added. “I am not afraid to win and I’m not afraid to lose. That’s life, and I live it to the fullest. Love you, Mal, but can you leave me and Peter alone?”

Still, fans say they’ll definitely be tuning in.

Iyanla: Fix My Life returns on OWN Saturday, August 11.

Are you ready for Iyanla to fix the Bailey sisters? Sound off in the comments.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: