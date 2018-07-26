Back To School Dates For HISD And Other School Districts

The last week of July means one thing for parents of students and students alike: it’s almost back to school time.

In case you needed a reminder, here are the dates for when students have to show up for the first day in district surrounding the greater Houston area.

Aldine ISD: August 20th

Alief ISD: August 15th

Clear Creek ISD: August 20th

Crosby ISD: August 16th

Cy-Fair ISD August 27th

Fort Bend ISD: August 15th

Galena Park ISD: August 22nd

Houston ISD: August 27th

Huffman ISD: August 27th

Humble ISD: August 20th

Katy ISD: August 15th

Klein ISD August 20th

Lamar Consolidated ISD: August 27th

New Caney ISD: August 20th

Pasadena ISD: August 20th

Sheldon ISD: August 21st

Spring ISD: August 15th

Spring Branch ISD: August 16th

