Source: Comstock / Getty
The last week of July means one thing for parents of students and students alike: it’s almost back to school time.
In case you needed a reminder, here are the dates for when students have to show up for the first day in district surrounding the greater Houston area.
Aldine ISD: August 20th
Alief ISD: August 15th
Clear Creek ISD: August 20th
Crosby ISD: August 16th
Cy-Fair ISD August 27th
Fort Bend ISD: August 15th
Galena Park ISD: August 22nd
Houston ISD: August 27th
Huffman ISD: August 27th
Humble ISD: August 20th
Katy ISD: August 15th
Klein ISD August 20th
Lamar Consolidated ISD: August 27th
New Caney ISD: August 20th
Pasadena ISD: August 20th
Sheldon ISD: August 21st
Spring ISD: August 15th
Spring Branch ISD: August 16th
Back To School Dates For HISD And Other School Districts was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
