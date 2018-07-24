Top Of The Morning: The Girls Have Been Working

Originals
| 07.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley Tuesday! Kym isn’t here today because she’s STILL shooting for Worst Cooks In America, so she must be doing pretty well on the show. Sherri’s show, Trial And Error, aired last Thursday and Tom loved it. If you missed it tune in this Thursday, check your local listings for times.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Kym Whitley , Sherri Shepherd , Sybil Wilkes , Tom Joyner

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: The Girls Have Been Working

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close