Top Of The Morning: The Girls Have Been Working

It’s Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley Tuesday! Kym isn’t here today because she’s STILL shooting for Worst Cooks In America, so she must be doing pretty well on the show. Sherri’s show, Trial And Error, aired last Thursday and Tom loved it. If you missed it tune in this Thursday, check your local listings for times.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: