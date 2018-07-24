Police Forcibly Restrain Crying 10-Year-Old Boy During Father’s Arrest

Police in Georgia have released officer bodycam footage of an incident that led to the forcible restraint of a 10-year-old boy during the arrest of his father.
They released the footage after a video of the incident, filmed by an onlooker, went viral on social media. The video sparked a backlash against officers of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD). The department is conducting an internal affairs investigation, reports Newsweek.
This is the bodycamera footage:
In a statement, the ACCPD said they arrested Jawoski Collins, 43, at his home in Athens. He is suspected of aggravated assault and false imprisonment of Cynthia Shapriest Watkins, 26.
The Statement reads:
As the suspect was being placed in the back of the patrol car, the video clearly shows the
child run pass family members and again ran towards our officer and lunged at one of the officers.
Our officer caught the child in mid-air and the momentum of the child launching himself caused
the both of them to land on the patrol car. The child continued to be emotionally distraught, and
continued with the outburst, at which time our officer placed him on the ground. While on the
ground, the officer continued to attempt to de-escalate the situation, assuring the child that he
was not under arrest and that he would let him up if he would remain calm. Once the officer
believed the child had calmed down, he allowed him to return to his feet. The child continued to
be emotionally distraught but was not resistant towards our officers. Our officer began to console
the child and helped him to understand what was happening to his father. The child asked to speak
with his father and was allowed to do so by our officers.
According to 11Alive, the boy’s name is Eric Collins. The child’s grandfather told 11Alive of the officers involved: “They should be fired because if they do one child like that, they’ll turn right back around and do somebody else’s child. They could do your child like that. Your child. Anybody else’s child like that if they can get away with it. I trust and pray that the police will take it under consideration what he did to that child and fire him.”
One thought on “Police Forcibly Restrain Crying 10-Year-Old Boy During Father’s Arrest”
Extremely sad. This is a failure by the parents and the officers. The Officers should have told the father, “hey we’re going to give you five minutes with your family before we take you away.” They did it after the fact, but it was too late. The child was already emotionally distressed. The parents should not have let that young boy come outside to witness his father being handcuffed, and ultimately placed in the cruiser. Did anyone else notice that the gentleman was not properly Mirandized? The tricky officer said, “You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law.” I’m still waiting for him to say, “You have the right to an attorney.” Black people stop talking to police and get an attorney. The police are not trying to help you. They are trying to put your behind in the Prison Industrial Complex. Prisons are one of America’s biggest industry. Always consult an attorney before saying anything to the police.