Inside Her Story: Let Your Intentions Be Known

Jacque Reid goes inside her story with Tanna Gilmore and Kelly Fisher, the match making duo, about women helping their relationship to the next level.

One of the most important things is to let your intentions be known. If you’re looking for a husband let it be known on the first date, “this is what you’re looking for, you’re not putting it on him.” If you’re not looking for the same thing or moving in the same direction why waste your time?

The best way to have the, “what are we,” talk is to create a safe place. Start by complementing him and telling him all of the things you like about him and then ask what his intentions are. Even if you’re afraid you won’t like the answer, it’s better to know what his intentions are.

You can follow them @thematchmakingduo on Instagram.

