Will Smith’s Instagram page is the best place on social media and if you’re not following him, here’s all the reasons you should.
This weekend, Will posted a social media clip of the Smith family spending quality time together and Jada was relaxing au naturel with her hair flying around.
Jada was caught off-guard, but wouldn’t let herself go out like that. The 46-year-old “Red Talk Table” host posted this bikini clad photo on her Instagram, reminding us how great she looks!
Go ‘head!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Family Of Minneapolis Woman Killed By Black Policeman Suing For $50M
- Here’s Why Twitter Won’t Ban Donald Trump
- Judges Crack Down On Illegal Inmate Cellphones
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The ‘Gram, So She Responded With This… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery