CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The ‘Gram, So She Responded With This…

Jada Pinkett-Smith reminded us what a fabulous and fly 46-year-old body looks like.

Leave a comment
USA - Focus premiere in Los Angeles

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

Will Smith’s Instagram page is the best place on social media and if you’re not following him, here’s all the reasons you should.

This weekend, Will posted a social media clip of the Smith family spending quality time together and Jada was relaxing au naturel with her hair flying around.

#QualityTime

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Jada was caught off-guard, but wouldn’t let herself go out like that. The 46-year-old “Red Talk Table” host posted this bikini clad photo on her Instagram, reminding us how great she looks!

Go ‘head!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The ‘Gram, So She Responded With This… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

bikini bodies , Jada Pinkett Smith , Social Media , Will Smith

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The ‘Gram, So She Responded With This…

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close