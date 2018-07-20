How To Keep Cool In The Heat In Houston And At Live After Five

Today’s Live After Five should be one of the best of the season with Calvin Richardson, J Paul And The Zydeco New Breeds and Vivian Green. It should also be one of the HOTTEST in terms of the weather with temperatures expected to top out well over 100 degrees. We urge anyone coming out to Jones Plaza or being outside this weekend period to follow these simple steps in keeping hydrated and cool.

HEAT ADVISORY TIPS

Increase water consumption. Drink lots of liquids even before getting thirsty, but avoid those with caffeine, alcohol or large amounts of sugar because these can actually result in the loss of body fluid.

Wear light-colored, loose fitting clothing that permits the evaporation of perspiration.

A wide-brimmed hat helps prevent sunburn as well as heat-related illness. Sunscreen also protects from the sun’s harmful rays and reduces the risk of sunburn

Remember, stay cool, stay safe and we look forward to seeing you out there!

