Huh? Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott Praises Trump On Foreign Policy

We already knew Sen. Tim Scott, the lone Black Republican in the U.S. Senate who represents South Carolina, was off his rocker when he went on a bizarre victory tour over the tax bill with Ivanka Trump. But Scott has now hit Ben Carson levels of foolishness — he is actually praising Trump for foreign policy.

According to Politico, while talking to Fox News (of course it would be Fox News) about Trump’s closed-door meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Scott said, “I have confidence that what happened in the meeting is in the best interests of the country.” Really? Apparently, Trump doesn’t even know the difference between “would” and “wouldn’t” and he has more faith in a Russian dictator than his own intelligence agencies in America.

But Scott didn’t stop there, he continued, “We elected the president; he has to be our leader on global affairs, foreign affairs. So far, so good. We have to let him do what he is doing, and be in a position to hold him accountable if we find something has gone off the rails.” Scott can’t even hold Trump accountable for being a racist. Back in March, Scott said he wasn’t even “aware” of Trump’s racism.

How can Scott praise Trump on foreign policy when John McCain said Trump’s meeting with Putin “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory” and “a tragic mistake”? He also said Trump proved to be “unwilling to stand up to Putin” and slammed 45 for “speaking from the ‘same script’” as Putin and that he made a “conscious choice to defend a tyrant.”

was originally published on newsone.com

