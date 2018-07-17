Swimsuit Model Breastfeeds On The Runway

Model Mara Martin turned heads as she walked in The Paraiso x SI Swimsuit runway show while breastfeeding her 5-month-old daughter.

Martin rocked a sparkling gold one shouldered swimsuit and baby Aria sported a diaper and noise canceling headphones.

On Monday July 16, 2018 Martin took to Instagram about the overwhelming response and to say that she doesn’t think feeding her baby is newsworthy.

