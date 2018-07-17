CLOSE
Entertainment
Squatter Allegedly Leaves $100k Mess & Horde Of Bees In Timbaland’s Miami Mansion

Timbaland recently got an alleged squatter removed from his Miami home, but not before the man allegedly tore up his house, including destroying the music producer’s coveted arcade game, and somehow filling the spot with a horde of bees, reports The Blast.

According to documents filed by Timbaland on July 9, he accuses William Zamora of inflicting more than $100,000 worth of damage to his mansion, including bedrooms, a dresser, carpet and a wall.

He says there are carpet stains throughout the house, and that his “Zebra Rug” in the foyer has been destroyed. He also says multiple items, including televisions, have been stolen from the property.

Timbaland’s mansion features a game room, and he claims his “houseguest” cracked a wall and broke his “Street Fighter” arcade machine.

Along with the damage to the living areas in the home, the documents state there is damage to the roof and lists “Bees in the attic.”

