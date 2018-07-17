Russ Parr Morning Show
RussRant: Putin’s Sidekick

Russ says that, “our president is totally compromised,” it looks like Putin has something on him. It really looks like Putin is his leader and there is no way Trump puts America first, he puts himself first. Trump decided that it would be a great idea to allow Russia to come to the US and investigate themselves. Russ urges us to get out and vote!

