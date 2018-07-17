DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Audio

Jazzy Report: Chocolate, Coffee And Red Wine Help You Live Longer

Leave a comment

A researcher in Australia has concluded that chocolate, coffee, red wine, garlic, green tea, and eggs help you live longer. These foods encourage longevity because they are packed with the age busting antioxidants that reduce inflammation and help protect your cells from aging.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

chocolate , DLHS , Jazzy Report , longevity , red wine

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Jazzy Report: Chocolate, Coffee And Red Wine Help You Live Longer

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close