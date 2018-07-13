Inside Her Story: The Anti-Abortion Movement

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Yoruba Richen to talk about the Anti-Abortion Movement. Roe V. Wade and the Affordable Care Act are on the chopping block, if they’re cut it will no doubt negatively impact African American women.

According to Richen, African American women have abortions, and use abortion services at higher rates than other women. The fight against abortion has increasingly targeted black women and the black anti-abortion movement has grown since the 90s.

Richen believes that we should be educating people more and offering more birth control to women. If abortion is outlawed women will find a way to have abortions, “they always have, and we need to keep it legal and safe,” she said.

Hear her full interview in the audio below.

