DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Audio

DLs GED Section: DL Has A Solution For Papa Johns

Leave a comment

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, said the N word in the middle of a board meeting. Now he is facing tremendous backlash for his actions. We all know that Republicans have been chased out of restaurants, DL found a way that everybody wins.  Rather than turning the Trump admin away from restaurants, they should eat papa johns since they share some of the same ideas.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Papa Johns , Sarah Sanders

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading DLs GED Section: DL Has A Solution For Papa Johns

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close