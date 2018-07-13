DLs GED Section: DL Has A Solution For Papa Johns

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, said the N word in the middle of a board meeting. Now he is facing tremendous backlash for his actions. We all know that Republicans have been chased out of restaurants, DL found a way that everybody wins. Rather than turning the Trump admin away from restaurants, they should eat papa johns since they share some of the same ideas.

