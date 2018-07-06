Conrad Murray Hopes Joe Jackson ‘Finds Redemption In Hell’

Conrad Murray, the doctor found criminally responsible for the death of Michael Jackson, says the King of Pop’s father Joe was one of the worst fathers of all time and hopes the recently buried patriarch is finding “redemption in hell.”

In a video obtained by The Blast, Murray calls Joe Jackson“one of the worst fathers to his children in history.”

Murray says that during the time Michael was his patient, the singer told him o the “many sufferings at the hands of his father,” and he claims the stories were alarming.

Murray spoke about the theories that Michael was allegedly chemically castrated as a child via hormone injections to delay puberty and maintain his high-pitched voice. Murray blames Joe for the alleged procedure, and says it is “beyond words.”

Michael Jackson was under the care of Murray at the time of his passing in 2009. The doctor was subsequently convicted of involuntary manslaughter and served two years in prison for administering the lethal dose of the powerful anesthetic, Propofol, that killed the pop star. In 2010 Joe Jackson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Murray but later dropped the case.

MJ’s kids apparently didn’t have the same experience with their grandfather, as evidenced by Paris Jackson‘s touching tribute to her grandfather after his passing, and Prince Jackson‘s colorful defense of Joe’s legacy.

Murray, however, definitely has not changed his feelings on Joe, proclaiming “It is said that only the good die young … I hope Joe Jackson finds redemption in hell.”

See the video here.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM