Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday.
While Daniels was performing Wednesday night at Sirens, a strip club in Columbus, some patrons touched her in a “non-sexual” way, her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told The Associated Press.
An Ohio law known as the Community Defense Act prohibits anyone who isn’t a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was in police custody early Thursday morning and was expected to face a misdemeanor charge, Avenatti said.
“This was a complete set up,” he said. “It’s absurd that law enforcement resources are being spent to conduct a sting operation related to customers touching performers in a strip club in a non-sexual manner.”
A Columbus police spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A person who answered the phone at the strip club declined to comment.
Daniels has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006, when he was married, which Trump has denied. She’s suing Trump and his former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.
6 thoughts on “Lawyer: Stormy Daniels Arrested At Ohio Strip Club”
She is too old for that nonsense. I guess the old saying is true – a whore gonna be a whore. The only thing worse than a young whore is an old lonely whore. There is a lot in today’s news about loose women.
Who cares!!!??? This is a waste of taxpayer money…when someone takes their clothes off for money, all bets are off…a ho is gonna be a ho
stripper/now prost!tute /porn hoe
*****
And your president smashed it.
That’s what ho bags are for. Smashin’.
The creepy porn lawyer says it’s a travesty enforcement resources going to his client, NO it’s a travesty that courts are using resources to entertain the allegations of a stripper/now prost!tute /porn hoe
The creepy porn lawyer says it’s a travesty enforcement resources going to his client, NO it’s a travesty that courts are using resources to entertain the allegations of a stripper/now prostitute /porn hoe