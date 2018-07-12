WMJShow Trending
Home > WMJShow Trending

Gospel Artist Keyondra Lockett Talks About Staying Empowered

Leave a comment

Singer and songwriter Keyondra Lockett walked the red carpet at the McDonalds 365 Black Awards at Essence Festival 2018. The artist is known for her inspirational songs and being rooted in the Lord, as she’s also a member of the all-women gospel group, Zie’l.

Lockett is known for empowering other women and for her volunteerism, working with non-profit organizations like Glam Camp For Girls, Saving Our Daughters, and more. How does she help keep her own cup full, so she can continue to produce soulful music as well as help others?

Keyondra Lockett

Source: Brande Victoria / Hello Beautiful

She told Hello Beautiful, “I know that this sounds cliché, but prayer. Everybody needs prayer. You gotta go down in order to continue to go up.”

Prayer is a big part of this beauty’s life as she’s a gospel singer and a songwriter who has written for artists like Kierra Sheard.

She continued, “This is why we are down in spirit a lot of times because we have nothing to lift us up inside. Go down to pray, in order to go up!”

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

62 photos Launch gallery

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Artist Keyondra Lockett Talks About Staying Empowered

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Get an exclusive look at what's happening in studio!

 

Gospel Artist Keyondra Lockett Talks About Staying Empowered was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Black Christian artists , gospel artists , gospel music , Keyondra Lockett

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close