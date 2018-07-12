CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Cissy Houston Says She Was Shocked By Dee Dee Warwick Abuse Allegations In ‘Whitney’ Doc

Leave a comment

(Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Whitney Houston’s mother says allegations that her superstar daughter and her son were molested by her niece, Dee Dee Warwick, are “unfathomable.”

In a statement to People magazine on behalf of herself and niece, singer Dionne Warwick, Cissy Houston revealed they first learned of the claims two days before the documentary “Whitney” premiered in May.

In the film, Whitney Houston’s longtime assistant said the singer told her that cousin Dee Dee Warwick molested her as a child and Whitney’s oldest brother also claimed he, too, was molested.

In the statement, Cissy Houston says Dee Dee Warwick may have had her “personal challenges,” but the idea that she would have molested her children is “overwhelming and unfathomable.”

Dee Dee Warwick died in 2008. Whitney Houston died in 2012.

The magazine hits newsstands on Friday.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Cissy Houston , Whitney Houston , Whitney Houston documentary

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Cissy Houston Says She Was Shocked By Dee Dee Warwick Abuse Allegations In ‘Whitney’ Doc

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close