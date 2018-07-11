Top 10 Ways To Tell If You’re In A Relationship Or A Summer Fling

Everyone has had a summer fling at some point! But if you think you’re in a relationship you should communicate that with the other person. Some of those signs are, if he goes missing often, or if he never speaks of a future with you.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: