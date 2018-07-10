The Louvre In Paris Now Offering Tour Based On Jay-Z & Beyonce’s ‘Ape Sh*T’ Video

The 90-minute tour showcases 17 pieces of art featured in the video for the “Everything is Love” single, which saw the Carters take over the famed museum.

Currently held four times a week (on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays), the tour begins with the Winged Victory of Samothrace sculpture and and includes the Venus de Milo and numerous works by Jacques-Louis David before ending with Marie-Guillemine Benoist’s Portrait of a Black Woman.

Fans can still take in The Carters’ trek on non-guided-tour days with a step-by-step trail map connecting the 17 works.

See the video below:

