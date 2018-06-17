Jay-Z And Beyonce Drop A Surprise Joint Album

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay-Z and Beyonce are keeping up a family tradition, dropping a surprise album before anyone knew it was coming.
The couple released a joint album that touches on the rapper’s disgust at this year’s Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings.
The nine-track album “Everything Is Love” dropped Saturday on the Tidal music streaming service that Jay-Z partially owns.
The album features Beyonce rapping on songs more than she has done on previous releases.
One song “APESHIT” includes Jay-Z lashing out at the Grammys. He was the top nominee at February’s awards show, but left empty-handed.
If this video wasn’t shot overnight and/or on a Tuesday… Loving that this could be an entry point for some to see a new world of “high art”—via the lens of unapologetic blackness. #apeshit pic.twitter.com/jqh4sUN0yY
— Cali (@caligreen) June 17, 2018
The rapper also says he turned down the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, rapping that the league needs him more than he needs them.
Can it still be called a ✌🏾great album✌🏾if it only has 7 songs? I personally don’t think so, but I’m trying to keep an open mind.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 16, 2018
Blue Ivy ends the song “BOSS” with a shout-out to her 1-year-old brother and sister, Rumi and Sir.
In 2013, Beyonce released the self-titled album “Beyonce” without any notice.
Six thoughts about Beyonce and Jay #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/V8bhMhxoMF
— jay smooth (@jsmooth995) June 17, 2018
PHOTO: Instagram/Schure Media
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!
Queen Bey: The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!
Queen Bey: The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!
1. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Instagram 1 of 45
2. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 2 of 45
3. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 3 of 45
4. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:AP 4 of 45
5. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Instagram 5 of 45
6. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Instagram 6 of 45
7. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Instagram 7 of 45
8. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Instagram 8 of 45
9. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Instagram 9 of 45
10. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Instagram 10 of 45
11. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!11 of 45
12. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Instagram 12 of 45
13. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Instagram 13 of 45
14. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 14 of 45
15. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 15 of 45
16. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 16 of 45
17. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 17 of 45
18. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 18 of 45
19. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 19 of 45
20. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 20 of 45
21. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 21 of 45
22. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 22 of 45
23. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 23 of 45
24. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 24 of 45
25. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 25 of 45
26. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 26 of 45
27. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 27 of 45
28. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 28 of 45
29. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 29 of 45
30. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 30 of 45
31. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 31 of 45
32. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 32 of 45
33. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 33 of 45
34. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 34 of 45
35. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 35 of 45
36. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 36 of 45
37. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 37 of 45
38. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 38 of 45
39. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 39 of 45
40. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 40 of 45
41. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 41 of 45
42. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 42 of 45
43. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 43 of 45
44. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 44 of 45
45. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!Source:Tumblr 45 of 45
7 thoughts on “Jay-Z And Beyonce Drop A Surprise Joint Album”
Yeah, I am tired of them too!! Please go away and raise your family
Exactly!! And stop trying to make Blue Ivy a star. She isn’t one.
both are way past their prime
Why is he pissed at the Grammy’s? Was his work that impressive?
So what?!
Kaylee . I just agree… Michelle `s rep0rt is incredible, on tuesday I bought themselves a Acura after having earned $4812 this past month and a little over 10-k last munth . without a doubt its the easiest-work I have ever had . I began this seven months/ago and pretty much straight away earned over $71 per-hr . pop over to this site
I’m tired of them already. 😕