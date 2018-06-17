Jay-Z And Beyonce Drop A Surprise Joint Album

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay-Z and Beyonce are keeping up a family tradition, dropping a surprise album before anyone knew it was coming.

The couple released a joint album that touches on the rapper’s disgust at this year’s Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings.

The nine-track album “Everything Is Love” dropped Saturday on the Tidal music streaming service that Jay-Z partially owns.

The album features Beyonce rapping on songs more than she has done on previous releases.

One song “APESHIT” includes Jay-Z lashing out at the Grammys. He was the top nominee at February’s awards show, but left empty-handed.

If this video wasn’t shot overnight and/or on a Tuesday… Loving that this could be an entry point for some to see a new world of “high art”—via the lens of unapologetic blackness. #apeshit pic.twitter.com/jqh4sUN0yY — Cali (@caligreen) June 17, 2018

The rapper also says he turned down the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, rapping that the league needs him more than he needs them.

Can it still be called a ✌🏾great album✌🏾if it only has 7 songs? I personally don’t think so, but I’m trying to keep an open mind. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 16, 2018

Blue Ivy ends the song “BOSS” with a shout-out to her 1-year-old brother and sister, Rumi and Sir.

In 2013, Beyonce released the self-titled album “Beyonce” without any notice.

Six thoughts about Beyonce and Jay #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/V8bhMhxoMF — jay smooth (@jsmooth995) June 17, 2018

PHOTO: Instagram/Schure Media

