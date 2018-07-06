CLOSE
Former Teen Vogue Editor In Chief Assaulted

Former Teen Vogue Editor in Chief, Elaine Welteroth, was allegedly attacked by an Uber driver in New York.

Welteroth described the violent interaction that left her with bruises, on Instagram.

She said when the driver stopped at the wrong location he refused to help her get to the proper destination. He kicked her out of the car, and called the police.  And when she got out of the car, the driver reportedly slammed her arm in the door but he told the police, she hit him.

Following the incident, Uber kicked her off of the app and flagged her as hostile.

Her social media post caught the attention of Uber board member Ariana Huffington, who reached out to Welteroth and apologized for what happened, reports the Root. 

That driver is now being investigated.

See her posts below:

