Woman Found Alive In Morgue Freezer

Officials in South Africa are investigating an incident where a woman was declared dead at the scene of a crash, placed in a morgue freezer, then found alive.

On June 24, paramedics declared three bodies dead at the scene of a car crash, reports USAToday.

Forensic officers brought the bodies to a morgue, several hours later, an officer discovered a woman from the crash was alive in a morgue freezer, the publication reports.

The determination of death was made by Distress Alert Paramedics, who followed all protocols ‘this did not happen because our paramedics are not properly trained. There is no proof of any negligence by our crew‚” the manager, Gerrit Brandnick told TimesLIVE.

The woman remained hospitalized and in critical condition, a spokesman for the Gauteng provincial health department, reports USAToday.

