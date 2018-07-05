CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
Home > Little Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: Cape Verde Independence

Leave a comment

Cape Verde, officially known as the Republic of Cabo Verde, celebrates its independence today. Previously, the island nation was occupied and controlled by Portugal and with the help of an armed resistance movement, Cape Verde joined Guinea-Bissau as an independent African nation in the early ’70’s.

Italian and Portuguese sailors found their way to the cluster of islands off the coast of West Africa. Natural resources were scarce but the archipelago served as a thriving midway point during the Atlantic Slave Trade, standing in as a hub for pirates, merchants, and slavers alike. When slavery ended in the 19th Century, Cape Verde ceased being a focal point for merchants.

In 1951, Portugal officials named the islands as its overseas department but a growing movement for independence was brewing. The African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde was formed as a peaceful protest group seeking to help the two occupied regions become their own nations. In the ’60’s, the PAIGC began arming themselves and revolted against Portugal at every turn.

The PAIGC was assisted by the Soviet Union military and in 1973, Guinea-Bissau gained independence but stayed outside of the affairs in Cape Verde. In 1974 after the Carnation Revolution in Portugal, the PAIGC grew in strength in Cape Verde and struck a deal with the European nation to grant Cape Verdeans a transitional government as a route to independence. After elections for a national assembly in June 1975, the country was declared independent on this day.

The PAIGC, based in Guinea-Bissau, oversaw Cape Verde from 1975 until 1980 when tensions between the nations grew. The African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV) was formed after a coup in Guinea-Bissau. Unity between the nations ceased until the tail end of the 20th Century. A one-party system governed Cape Verde until the ’90’s, opening the pathway to a multi-party system and granting the nation the status of being a true democracy.

PHOTO: Public Domain

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: Cape Verde Independence

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

 

 

black history , Cape Verde , independence , Little Known Black History Facts

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close