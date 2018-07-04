Janet Jackson Thanks Fans For Support During ‘Difficult Week’

Janet Jackson headed to her Instagram account to acknowledge fans for their support in the days after her family buried the family patriarch Joe Jackson. Janet is in the middle of her State of the World Tour and had not previously posted about her father’s death.

People.com says that Jackson, one of the nine Jackson siblings, all of whom had some version of an entertainment career, had her criticism’s of her father’s methods, if not his results, in raising his family with their mother, Katherine.

💜 A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Jul 3, 2018 at 5:07pm PDT

“He has his issues, his things, and the way that he was brought up. He’s set in his ways. I think he did the best that he could,” Janet said told Piers Morgan in 2011. “I think he did a wonderful job with us, the outcome. But the way he went about it, I don’t know if I agree with that. But we turned out okay.”

“My father means well,” she continued. “I think he means well and wants nothing but the best for his kids. I just think the way he went about certain things wasn’t the best way. But it got the job done. And that’s because of maybe how he was raised, doing what he thought was best. Not knowing any better.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: