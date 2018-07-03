Shaun King Talks Policy Ideas

07.03.18
When talking about injustices in today’s society, we must have a plan. Shaun King has realized that almost nobody has a plan. King said, “when I ask people their plans, they tell me their problems.” We can very easily recall details and stories of injustice and even the names of those who have done us wrong, but nothing can even begin to change until there is a plan in place.

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn’t leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint — the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video — then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

