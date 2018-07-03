Shaun King Talks Policy Ideas

When talking about injustices in today’s society, we must have a plan. Shaun King has realized that almost nobody has a plan. King said, “when I ask people their plans, they tell me their problems.” We can very easily recall details and stories of injustice and even the names of those who have done us wrong, but nothing can even begin to change until there is a plan in place.
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
