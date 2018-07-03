Jazzy Report: Aiming For Statehood

A bill was introduced to congress that aims to make Puerto Rico a state by 2021. Last year the Puerto Rican’s voted in favor of becoming a state. It’s not a secret that America has been treating Puerto Rico poorly lately, and DL wants to know if they’ll be treated better if they are granted statehood.

