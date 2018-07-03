DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Audio

Jazzy Report: Aiming For Statehood

Leave a comment

A bill was introduced to congress that aims to make Puerto Rico a state by 2021. Last year the Puerto Rican’s voted in favor of becoming a state. It’s not a secret that America has been treating  Puerto Rico poorly lately, and DL wants to know if they’ll be treated better if they are granted statehood.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Congress , puerto rico , statehood

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Jazzy Report: Aiming For Statehood

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close