CLOSE
Life & Style
Home > Life & Style > Fashion

Issa Rae Was Gorgeous At The 2018 CFDA Awards – See The Details!

Leave a comment

If the 2018 CFDA Awards were a night of firsts, we could start and END with Issa Rae. Issa decided to show us all that she was the lady in charge tonight, donning this drop-dead gorgeous blue fringe dress from Pyer Moss as she stepped on the red carpet for her hosting gig of the evening.

2018 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jared Siskin / Getty

As the first Black female host at the CFDA Awards, Issa had to step out in style.  First of all, Pyer Moss is a black-owned brand, founded and run by Kerby Jean-Raymond. The amazing thing about all of this is that Kerby is up for a CFDA nomination.

2018 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jared Siskin / Getty

None of us could take our eyes off of her belt, which blissfully and effortlessly read “Every N***a Is A Star.” Well, if we didn’t need another reason to believe that Issa is rooting for everyone Black…now we have one.

2018 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Joanna Simkin, Issa Rae’s makeup artist, revealed that “her overall look was very ‘Diana Ross’ and I found the perfect nude lip shade to create a subtle pop of color.” Simkin used Cover Girl Exhibitionist Lipstick in Coffee Crave ($7.99 at Ulta.com).She gave us polished glam with bronzed skin, and a champagne smokey eye with a nude lip. The glittery look was a nod to Swarovski! Skimkin told Hello Beautiful, “In honor of the CFDA host Swarovski, I wanted to give her eyes a little sparkle.”

Simkin used Cover Girl’s Tru Naked Chocoholic Palette ($9.96 at Walmart.com). This scented palette not only smells good but also is perfect for day to-night wear. Instead of highlighting with a golden color, Simkin used deep brown shades on the inner corner of her eyes. Then, she paired a loose silver glitter with Cover Girl’s Look Lock Up Setting Spray ($11.99 at Ulta.com). She kept her hair off her face, opting for some beautiful hang time in a mid-pony.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Issa Rae Was Gorgeous At The 2018 CFDA Awards – See The Details! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

black actresses , Black showrunners , CFDA Awards 2018 , insecure , Issa Rae

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Issa Rae Was Gorgeous At The 2018 CFDA Awards – See The Details!

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close