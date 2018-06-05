If the 2018 CFDA Awards were a night of firsts, we could start and END with Issa Rae. Issa decided to show us all that she was the lady in charge tonight, donning this drop-dead gorgeous blue fringe dress from Pyer Moss as she stepped on the red carpet for her hosting gig of the evening.

As the first Black female host at the CFDA Awards, Issa had to step out in style. First of all, Pyer Moss is a black-owned brand, founded and run by Kerby Jean-Raymond. The amazing thing about all of this is that Kerby is up for a CFDA nomination.

None of us could take our eyes off of her belt, which blissfully and effortlessly read “Every N***a Is A Star.” Well, if we didn’t need another reason to believe that Issa is rooting for everyone Black…now we have one.

Joanna Simkin, Issa Rae’s makeup artist, revealed that “her overall look was very ‘Diana Ross’ and I found the perfect nude lip shade to create a subtle pop of color.” Simkin used Cover Girl Exhibitionist Lipstick in Coffee Crave ($7.99 at Ulta.com).She gave us polished glam with bronzed skin, and a champagne smokey eye with a nude lip. The glittery look was a nod to Swarovski! Skimkin told Hello Beautiful, “In honor of the CFDA host Swarovski, I wanted to give her eyes a little sparkle.”

Simkin used Cover Girl’s Tru Naked Chocoholic Palette ($9.96 at Walmart.com). This scented palette not only smells good but also is perfect for day to-night wear. Instead of highlighting with a golden color, Simkin used deep brown shades on the inner corner of her eyes. Then, she paired a loose silver glitter with Cover Girl’s Look Lock Up Setting Spray ($11.99 at Ulta.com). She kept her hair off her face, opting for some beautiful hang time in a mid-pony.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Issa Rae Was Gorgeous At The 2018 CFDA Awards – See The Details! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: