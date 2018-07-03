Black Moms Matter: How Do You Tell Your Kids You’re Dating?

| 07.03.18
Kym handles it by telling her son that if he lets her have a boyfriend she won’t yell. You could also convince them that their load of chores will be lighter if mommy has a man to take out the trash. Sherri tries to avoid having her son feel jealous by making sure he always feels like a priority.

Continue reading Black Moms Matter: How Do You Tell Your Kids You're Dating?

