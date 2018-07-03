Black Moms Matter: How Do You Tell Your Kids You’re Dating?

Kym handles it by telling her son that if he lets her have a boyfriend she won’t yell. You could also convince them that their load of chores will be lighter if mommy has a man to take out the trash. Sherri tries to avoid having her son feel jealous by making sure he always feels like a priority.
One and Done: Celebrity Moms with One Child
17 photos Launch gallery
One and Done: Celebrity Moms with One Child
1. LaLa has one son named Kiyan.Source:Instagram 1 of 17
2. Brandy has one daughter named Sy'Rai.Source:Instagram 2 of 17
3. Tamar Braxton is mom to son, Logan.Source:Instagram 3 of 17
4. Amber Rose is mom to son, Sebastian.Source:Instagram 4 of 17
5. Christina Milian is the mom to daughter Violet.Source:PR Photos 5 of 17
6. Cynthia Bailey has one daughter named Noelle.Source:Instagram 6 of 17
7. Regina King has one son named Ian.Source:PR Photos 7 of 17
8. Paula Patton is mom to son Julian Fuego.Source:PR Photos 8 of 17
9. Jennifer Hudson is the mom to son David Otunga, Jr.Source:PR Photos 9 of 17
10. Jill Scott is the mom to son Jett Hamilton Roberts.Source:PR Photos 10 of 17
11. Tichina Arnold is the mom to one child named Alijah.Source:PR Photos 11 of 17
12. Solange has one son named Julez.Source:Instagram 12 of 17
13. Taraji P. Henson has one adult son.13 of 17
14. Wendy Williams has one son named Kevin Hunter Jr.14 of 17
15. Whoppi Goldberg has a daughter named Alex Martin.15 of 17
16. Beverly Johnson has one daughter named Anansa Sims.16 of 17
17. Kym Whitley has one son named Joshua Kaleb Whitley17 of 17
