Aoki Lee Simmons Reveals She Struggled To Accept Her Beauty In Comparison To Her Sister And Mother

Aoki Lee revealed she struggles with beauty perception when compared to her sister Ming Lee and supermodel mother.

2017 Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation Art For Life Benefit

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons’ youngest daughter Aoki Lee revealed she struggles with her perception of beauty. The talented youngster, who plays basketball, posted a touching social media update, detailing how some Internet trolls mad her feel less beautiful than her sister Ming Lee Simmons and supermodel mother Kimora Lee.

“I used to be very picky about pictures and not really show my face, and would often not post pictures of cool events or important moments because I didn’t like my smile or I was standing next to my beautiful sister. It’s easy to get insecure when your older sister and mothers are models,” she wrote.

 

 

While Aoki and Ming Lee are incredibly close, we can see how Internet trolls contribute to the insecurities young girls face on a daily basis. We’re glad to see Aoki dealing with her struggles in a healthy way.

Aoki Lee Simmons Reveals She Struggled To Accept Her Beauty In Comparison To Her Sister And Mother was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

