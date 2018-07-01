CLOSE
Lee Daniels Vows To Pay Damon Dash Back His Money

The Oscar-nominated director allegedly owes the former Roc-A-Fella mogul $2 million for investing in some of his earlier films.

Days after a video surfaced of Damon Dash running up on Lee Daniels at a Diana Ross concert demanding he get his money back, Daniels has vowed publicly to repay the millions he owes him.

The Empire creator sat down with TMZ on Friday to admit his wrongdoings and promise to pay the former Roc-A-Fella mogul his coins for investing in a few of his earlier films.

“When nobody in Hollywood was giving me money, after my Academy award, unprecedented with Halle Berry, nobody was giving me money,” he says in the brief clip.

“Damon’s crazy ass was crazy enough to give me money for The Woodsman and for Shadowboxer. The investment for Shadowboxer didn’t pay off.”

He added: “I am in the position now to get it to him, so I’m going to get it to him because I think that’s the right thing to do.”

“It sadly took that wake-up call during Diana’s “Reach Out And Touch Somebody’s Hand” for me to realize that and for me to sit with myself.”

Take a look:

Apparently, Dame saw the sit-down and wrote on Instagram that he accepts the Oscar-nominated director’s apology.

“We’re good bro,” he wrote in the caption. “Appreciate the honesty…time to move forward let’s forget the bubble gum shit and get the money.”

As we previously reported, Daniels reportedly promised Dash stake as the EP on the Richard Pryor biopic in addition to five percent of Daniels’ back end profits. The biopic never happened, leading to Dash suing Daniels for his contribution. Dame also sued Daniels in 2004 after the mogul says he loaned the director $2 million for the film The Woodsman, none of which Daniels has paid back.

Lee Daniels Vows To Pay Damon Dash Back His Money was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

