Eric Roberson Brings Every Element To His Music

07.01.18
You’ve probably seen a rap artist freestyle and use what he sees in front of him as the basis of a song off the top of his or her head. But have you ever seen an R&B artist do the same? Well, meet Eric Roberson, the supremely talented singer/songwriter who’s just released his crowd-sourced trilogy “Earth, Wind and Fire.”

No, it’s not just the name of a classic band, it’s Roberson’s three-tiered approach to music, each album with the corresponding element in mind. Watch the interview above to find out how the New Jersey born singer approaches songwriting and why he’s one of the most prolific artists on the music scene today.

PHOTO: Facebook

