Jazzy Report: You Should Be Sleeping In A Cold Room

Research shows that there are health benefits to sleeping in a cold bedroom, it can even help you look younger. Researches say that your bedroom should be between 60 and 67 degrees.

DL says this new research explains why hes so healthy, his room is always cold! Do you keep your bedroom cold?

