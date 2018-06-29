Ashanti Claims She Didn’t Know Nelly Cut His Dad Off Over Her

Ashanti is playing innocent angel after being caught up in some crap after she posted a selfie video (scroll down to watch) of her and her ex-Nelly‘s father last weekend. However, she claims to have no knowledge of the dust up.

Of course it was TMZ that caught up to Ashanti on Thursday at LAX and asked her if she thought her time with Nelly’s daddy is what made the rapper publicly go off on his pops, and declare that he would stop any and all financial support.

The word father is strong word.. something I never knew anything about as a child because mine never did what he had todo only what he wanted… “HOPE IT WAS WORTH IT POPS IM DONE WITH YA NO MORE MONEY FROM ME” LET THEM PAY YA BILLS..!! — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) June 24, 2018

She seemed shocked when she found out about the fallout from her video.

The singer/actress said she hopes the rift isn’t because of her, but it seems pretty clear, based on the timing … it is.

She and Nelly dated for a decade, but broke up more than 3 years ago … so you’d think they would’ve moved on by now.

Ashanti brushed off the controversy by explaining her intentions, and also gave up the 411 on her joint LP with Ja Rule.

C’mon Ashanti. You knew, girl. You knew. Pretty good acting, though.

