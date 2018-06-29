CLOSE
Gossip
Home > Gossip

Ashanti Claims She Didn’t Know Nelly Cut His Dad Off Over Her

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: Marco Sagliocco,PR Photos)

Ashanti is playing innocent angel after being caught up in some crap after she posted a selfie video (scroll down to watch) of her and her ex-Nelly‘s father last weekend. However, she claims to have no knowledge of the dust up.

Of course it was TMZ that caught up to Ashanti on Thursday at LAX and asked her if she thought her time with Nelly’s daddy is what made the rapper publicly go off on his pops, and declare that he would stop any and all financial support.

She seemed shocked when she found out about the fallout from her video.

The singer/actress said she hopes the rift isn’t because of her, but it seems pretty clear, based on the timing … it is.

She and Nelly dated for a decade, but broke up more than 3 years ago … so you’d think they would’ve moved on by now.

 

Ashanti brushed off the controversy by explaining her intentions, and also gave up the 411 on her joint LP with Ja Rule.

C’mon Ashanti. You knew, girl. You knew. Pretty good acting, though.

Top 10 Kinds Of Crazy Exes

10 photos Launch gallery

Top 10 Kinds Of Crazy Exes

Continue reading Ashanti Claims She Didn’t Know Nelly Cut His Dad Off Over Her

Top 10 Kinds Of Crazy Exes

These are the "Top 10 Kinds of Crazy Exes" according to the crew of the D.L. Hughley Show.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Ashanti , Exes , Gossip , Nelly

3 thoughts on “Ashanti Claims She Didn’t Know Nelly Cut His Dad Off Over Her

  2. Linda on said:

    I don’t see she did anything wrong, she was joking around with her ex’s dad. They weren’t hugged up or anything, she was just being friendly. Does Nelly hate her that much? I thought they were the cutest couple, sorry they didn’t work out.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close