WATCH: The Super Trailer for ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ On BET Is Here

The King is here! Well, not just yet. But the supertrailer for BET’s The Bobby Brown Story has hit the web it appears Bobby Brown and the creative team aren’t leaving any controversy out. Played again by actor Woody McClain, who portrayed Brown in the successful 3-part New Edition Story last year, the actor gets to go full on King Of R&B if the trailer is any indication.

Luke Cage star Gabrielle Dennis is Whitney Houston and Algee Smith will return as the fictional version of Ralph Tresvant. And Mekhi Phifer will play Tommy Brown, Bobby’s loyal brother and right-hand man. Brown took photos at the BET Awards last weekend with some of the actors in the production.

The Bobby Brown Story airs over two nights on BET on September 4th. Will you be watching?

