New Multi-Billion Dollar Entertainment Complex Coming to Sunbury

A new multi-billion dollar entertainment, action sports, health wellness development is coming to Delaware County!

Reportedly, the name of the new complex is “Planet Oasis” and it will be located near the Tanger Outlet Mall off I-71. The location was rumored to be chosen by the investors, Blue Horseshoe Ventures, LTD. and UltraStar Multi-tainment Centers, due to its proximity to nearly 105 million Americans within a five to six hour drive time.

The 350 acre development will be the home to a number of attractions like a bowling alley, laser tag, a specialty movie theater, video games, a sports restaurant and bar, fine dining, virtual golf concept, a “state-of-the-art Uni-coaster,” housed in a glass cylinder that extends 150-200 feet high,electric go-karting, indoor skydiving, a shooting gallery and a surf and skate park. A conference center was also planned.

Construction will begin at the end of the year.

