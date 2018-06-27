DL Hughley Show
The Human Being Of The Week Is Nanasia

The smallest gestures can have the biggest impacts. A woman named Nanasia was shopping at Walmart when she noticed two young boys stealing deodorant; what she did next may have changed all of their lives forever.

Nanasia is an amazing human being, hear the full story above.

(Photo Credit: @@NanasiaMusic

 

